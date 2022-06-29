Putin still wants most of Ukraine: US Intelligence chief

Director of US National Intelligence Avril Haines claims that Vladimir Putin still wants to take control of most of Ukraine. She believes that the main goal of the invasion did not change.

“The picture for the war there remains pretty grim,” Haines said at the Commerce Department conference. “We continue to be in a position where we look at Putin and we think he has effectively the same political goals that we had previously.

According to the US intelligence agencies, there are three possible scenarios in the near term, the most likely being a grinding conflict in which Russian forces only make incremental gains, but no breakthrough towards Putin’s goal.

The other scenarios include a major Russian breakthrough and Ukraine succeeding in stabilizing the frontlines while achieving small gains perhaps near the Russian-held city of Kherson and other areas of southern Ukraine.

Haines added that it may take years to fully rebuild Russian forces after the losses they suffered in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia may focus on other hostile means – like cyberwarfare, natural resource blackmail or even nuclear weapons – to reach its political goals.