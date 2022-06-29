World News 29.06

Madrid NATO summit brings momentous changes to the alliance, UK imposes further sanctions, including against individuals involved with the regime, and Belarusian army might be gearing up to finally join Russian forces in their invasion of Ukraine. This and much more are in the Wednesday instalment of World News.

NATO summit in Madrid underway

The NATO Summit in Madrid enters its second day. Some momentous announcements were made. TVP World’s correspondent Aleksandra Marchewicz reported from the capital of Spain.

US Army to move a corps HQ to Poland

The United States has committed to increasing its military presence across Europe, including a new permanent headquarters in Poland. This is widely seen as a direct response to Russia’s ongoing threats toward Poland.

Strengthening NATO

The NATO summit has also brought promises by the United States to provide greater military support to Western European states. And it looks as though Sweden and Finland are on a fast track to joining NATO.

Russian missile strike on a mall

Kremenchuk: another Ukrainian city that has been much talked about in international media, in recent days, but for all the wrong reasons. It is been only a few days since a Russian missile hit a local shopping mall, killing and injuring dozens of civilians. TVP World’s correspondent Owidiusz Nicieja reported from the spot.

Polish Deputy PM, Minister of Culture visits Ukraine

For the past four months, the world has watched a very determined Ukrainian resistance to the unprovoked invasion by Russia. The Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture, Piotr Gliński, travelled to Kyiv recently, where he underscored the importance of maintaining Ukraine’s culture and national identity, despite Putin’s seeming determination to erase both.

Further sanctions imposed on Russia

Sanctions have been imposed today on Putin’s inner circle by the UK Government. Vladimir Potanin dubbed Russia’s Nickel King and believed to be the second richest man in Russia, as well Putin’s first cousin Anna Tsivileva have both had sanctions imposed on them. They are among 13 people and companies on Britain’s sanctions list. TVP World correspondent in London, Klaudia Czerwinska reported the full story.

Mobilisation of the Belarusian army

Belarus has not so far played an active role in the war in Ukraine, however, it has provided some logistical support to Russia, and cooperation between the two seems to be increasing.

A recent mobilisation of the Belarusian army has raised concerns that it could become a third party, in this increasingly complex conflict.

Polish intelligence intercepts conversations of Russian soldiers

Polish Intelligence Agency has intercepted conversations of Russian soldiers taking part in the war in Ukraine. According to Stanisław Żaryn, the Spokesperson for the Minister-Special Services Co-ordinator, their content is far from the propaganda messages conveyed by the Kremlin, as soldiers criticise the army and accuse their commanders of bad decisions.

World News’ guest

Joanna Siekiera PhD, a legal adviser to NATO and an international lawyer, spoke about the importance of the decisions announced at the NATO summit underway in Madrid.