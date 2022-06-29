Pulse of Culture 29.06

The pandemic has put many cyclical cultural events on hold. But music cannot be silenced and after three years Open’er Festival. one of the biggest musical events in Poland, returns to the Polish seaside city of Gdynia.

After a long three-year break the Open’er Festival in Gdynia is back. The lineup is impressive too: The Killers, 21 Pilots, Imagine Dragons, The Chemical Brothers, Dua Lipa, and more.

In other cultural news: how artists of the Ukrainian National Opera in Odesa perform for audiences in spite of the ever-present threat of Russian bombardment; street art takes over the Lithuanian capital; “The World of Banksy” exhibition opens in Lisbon; statue of Jan Kochanowski, one of the greatest poets of Polish Renaissance, is unveiled in Shakespeare’s hometown.