The most creepy invention of the 20th century. When will plastic disappear?

The question is not whether the plastic will disappear, but when will it disappear? Otherwise, we will be overwhelmed by it. We will slowly become sterile, we will suffer from cancer more frequently, and finally we will just disappear. If you don’t believe it, just watch videos showing shoals of plastic waste in the Indian Ocean. These films will make you cry.

According to an article published in “Science” magazine in 2017, the world has produced 6.3 billion tons of plastic waste in total since the 1950s. Ninety one per cent of it has never been recycled. In our seas and oceans, there are nearly 150 million tons of plastic waste at present. By 2040, this might increase to as much as 600 million tons. On average, every year, around 8 million tons of plastic waste ends up in the world’s waters.

Disposable often is understood as hygienic, but does it mean healthy?

Plastic interferes, among other things, with our sex hormones and cortisol levels. Dysregulated steroid hormones may increase the probability of Hashimoto disease, of hormone-dependent cancers, of infertility and obesity as well as a whole galaxy of related chronic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes. All animals on the planet, starting from those that are nearly invisible such as zooplankton and insects and ending up with elephants, whales and humans, have steroid hormones in one form or another. Therefore, plastic affects the entire animal world: its fertility and metabolism.

Today, nobody in their right mind believes plastic is healthy (despite many in the past being convinced it was since it was disposable and therefore presumed hygienic). Of course, some plastics are more harmful to our health than others. A system of special labels has been introduced enabling us to recognize which types are very toxic and should never come into contact with food and those which are safe for example for use as material for making bottles for babies.

By Magdalena Kawalec-Segond

Translated by Agnieszka Rakoczy