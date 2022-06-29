Should Poland and Ukraine be one state? Unreasonable dreams of federation

There is no reason to trigger the integration of our countries today.

For some time now, voices have been heard more and more often saying that Poland and Ukraine should be connected by something more than just an alliance of two states. One example is the words of Andrzej Zybertowicz in an interview given to the “Gazeta Pomorska” daily a week ago.

He declared, among other things: “I wonder if the concept of some kind of Polish-Ukrainian union or a Republic of many nations could not be a great adventure for a generation of young people”.

Thus, the well-known sociologist joined the group of publicists and experts who have made similar reflections, for example, in “Nowa Konfederacja” (New Confederation) or on the wPolityce portal. Their texts are a testimony to the fact that, after Russia’s attack on Ukraine in February this year, dreams of rebuilding the former superpower, which 400 years ago was the Polish state facing east, were revived. It is significant that in this case we are not dealing with marginal discussions on social media, but with debates in the mainstream media.

The current rapprochement between Poland and Ukraine – at both political and social level – is a fact. It represents enormous capital for the future, especially in view of the continuing threat from Russia. But this does not have to mean transforming the Polish-Ukrainian neighbourhood into what is sometimes referred to as a “federation”. Especially if this were to cause Poland serious problems.

The point is that ideas about creating a new Polish-Ukrainian political entity derive from an uncritical treatment of the First Republic. The multinational character of that state is sometimes idealised. This is because it was a political power in Europe, and for understandable reasons Poles still feel sentimental about it today.

In the Polish national imaginary, the territory known as the (Borderlands) is associated with a strong Polish presence in the East. Knights defending the bulwark of Christianity and poets praising their homeland may come to mind in this context. Even though cities such as Lwów, Grodno and Wilno are now outside the Polish state, they cannot be removed from Poland’s romanticised collective memory because of their past.

However, the First Republic was not a multinational arcadia. The blood-soaked history of Polish-Ukrainian relations is clear proof of this. Of course, in the name of political correctness, one can turn a blind eye to such painful events as the Cossack uprising of Bohdan Khmelnitsky, just as one turns a blind eye to contemporary disputes between various nations. But the fever does not go down when the thermometer breaks.

According to the Polish historian and publicist Feliks Koneczny (who lived at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries), the eastward expansion of the First Republic resulted in a clash between civilisations. This was because the Cossacks belonged to a different kind of civilisational order to that of the Polish nobility – one that was the legacy of the barbarian invasions from the Great Steppe, and not the result of the radiation of Latin Rome into Europe.

Thus, on the one hand, the Borderlands were filled with Baroque Catholic churches, but on the other hand, Poland became orientated (the Polish nobility took on the characteristics of the Turanian peoples). This was manifested by Sarmatism, which distanced Poles mentally from the western part of Europe (traditional robes as a visible sign of this separation).

From Koneczny’s conception one can conclude that Poland, by turning away from the West towards the East, made a disastrous mistake. The Borderlands became a burden of sorts for it as a conflict area and a source of political culture that weakened the kingdom.

By Filip Memches

Translated by Tomasz Krzyżanowski