US command post establishment in Poland reaction to threat says MoD

Mateusz Marek/PAP

The decision to put US forces on Nato’s eastern flank under the command of headquarters based in Poland is a response to the dangers caused by the Ukraine war, Poland’s defence minister said on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Joe Biden announced that the US would set up a permanent headquarters for its Army V Corps in Poland in response to threats stemming from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The decision which we had been striving for over the years has been made, and the forward element of the V Corps command will be permanently stationed in Poland,” said Mariusz Błaszczak, Poland’s defence minister, at a press briefing in Madrid, the host city of a Nato summit called to address the security situation in eastern Europe.

“Before we had a rotating presence, then during the negotiations we reached an agreement on an enhanced presence and now we have a permanent presence,” he added.

Błaszczak said that the V Corps “is a US army corps brought back to life, whose task is to take command, above all, of the eastern flank of Nato”.

“So we can say directly that it is from Poland that the American forces, which either operate or will operate on Nato’s eastern flank, will be commanded from Poland… it is primarily about strengthening (the flank – PAP) in a threatening situation,” he said.

Błaszczak added that Poland was prepared to handle an enlarged US military presence, and that warehouses for weapons and military equipment were being built and that connected investments were co-financed by Poland, Nato and the US.