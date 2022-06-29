Nato’s defence of eastern allies will be swift and strong says Duda

According to the president, the Baltic States and Poland are most often targeted by Russian politicians owing to their support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Nato’s defence of the Baltic States and Poland will be immediate and on a large scale, if they come under attack, Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said.

Duda made the comment at a press conference during a Nato summit in Madrid on Wednesday.

The Polish president said he had advocated for a statement in the summit’s declaration that recognised a special commitment to countries which are particularly involved in helping Ukraine.

In the declaration, Nato members said: “We welcome efforts of all Allies engaged in providing support to Ukraine. We will assist them adequately, recognising their specific situation.”

“I’m pleased that such a statement was included in the joint declaration,” Duda said.

According to the president, the Baltic States and Poland are most often targeted by Russian politicians owing to their support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

“I would like to once again express gratitude to our allies who understand our situation and who have agreed to this provision, and to adding it to the declaration in such a straightforward and clear version,” he said.

The Polish president also said that Nato’s defence of the Baltic states or Poland would be “immediate” and will be carried out “straight away, on a large scale”.

Nato leaders have agreed to further strengthen the bloc’s eastern flank in the face of Russia’s aggressive posture. Nato has also invited Finland and Sweden to join the bloc. The leaders described Russia as the biggest and the most direct threat to the allies and to Euro-Atlantic peace and stability.