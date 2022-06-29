Eastern Express 29.06

The Russian National Guard, Rosgvardia, is a 370,000-strong military and police formation created in 2016 and originally intended to quell potential internal unrest in Russia. It has been headed since its inception by Viktor Zolotov, a former KGB officer and Vladimir Putin’s longtime personal bodyguard.

Rosgvardia, or the Federal Service of the Russian National Guard troops, is a formation that combines features of military and police forces. It took part in the invasion of Ukraine, pacifying protests by residents in the occupied territories. Since its creation, the Rosgvardia has reported directly to President Vladimir Putin.

In theory, Rosgvardia should be primarily concerned with policing order in Russia itself. But its units have participated in the war with Ukraine on a surprisingly large scale. Reports from the second month of the aggression onwards speak of a progressive demoralisation of the guardsmen, cases of refusal to serve in Ukraine and desertions from the troops operating there.

Vladimir Putin is making successive personnel changes in the command of Rosgvardia, as in March the deputy head of the formation was dismissed and in June 2022 so were its senior officers.

