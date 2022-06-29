Business Arena 28.06

In the Tuesday installment of Business Arena, we discuss the troubled Italian economy, the Russian theft of Ukrainian grain, and an expert guest talks about sanctions against Russia.

Italy’s economy on the ropes

The Italian economy had been feted to make a strong recovery this year, but forecasts for its growth have been downgraded this week by Istat to 2.8 percent. The country, which had been one of the biggest losers at the start of the pandemic, is facing tough decisions on its energy mix. And even pasta prices are going up

Russians stealing Ukrainian grain

No other war in modern times has been fought over food. But the theft of grain, which should be bound for developing countries is a tactic being used by the Russians in Ukraine.

Business Arena’s guest

Continuing the topic from the previous instalment of Business Arena, TVP World interviewed prof. Christopher Hartwell from Zürich University of Applied Sciences, to discuss sanctions against Russia.