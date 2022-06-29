Permanent US Army V Corps HQs crucial for Poland says dep defence min

President Joe Biden announced at the Nato summit in Madrid on Wednesday that the United States will boost its military presence in Europe, and create a permanent headquarters for its Army V Corps in Poland in response to threats coming from Moscow after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Poland’s deputy defence minister has described Washington’s decision to set up the permanent headquarters for US Army’s V Corps in Poland as “absolutely crucial”.

“We have been striving for a long time for the American presence to be increasingly visible, because it is absolutely crucial from our point of view,” Wojciech Skurkiewicz told PAP on Wednesday, commenting on Biden’s announcement.

He said that the establishment of the headquarters in Poland is “a very important decision of the US president”.

“One should be very happy about this, because this is where all decisions regarding the involvement of American troops on Nato’s eastern flank will be taken,” he added.

Biden also said in Madrid on Wednesday that the United States would deploy additional troops to Romania on a rotating basis and step up its rotational deployments in the Baltic states.

Washington will also send two additional F-35 fighter squadrons to the UK, bolster air defence capabilities in Germany and Italy, and raise the number of navy destroyers in Spain to six from four.

Biden said the moves were intended to make sure Nato is ready to meet potential threats from land, sea and air.