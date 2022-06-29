NATO recognises Russia as the “most significant and direct threat”

Russian aggressive policy has finally caused the alliance to officially brand the country as the “most significant and direct threat”. The document also for the first time mentions China and the challenges it poses to the security, interests, and values of the alliance.

“The Russian Federation’s war of aggression against Ukraine has shattered the peace and gravely altered our security environment,” reads the document published on NATO’s website, and continues: “Its brutal and unlawful invasion, repeated violations of international humanitarian law and heinous attacks and atrocities have caused unspeakable suffering and destruction.”

Citing the aggressive nature of the regime holding power in Russia, the alliance has recognised it as standing on par which such threats as international terrorism – or perhaps even a terrorist state:

“Moscow’s behaviour reflects a pattern of Russian aggressive actions against its neighbours and the wider transatlantic community. We also face the persistent threat of terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations. Pervasive instability, rising strategic competition and advancing authoritarianism challenge the Alliance’s interests and values.”

The document assigns the entire blame for what it calls “a humanitarian catastrophe” in Ukraine to Russia and also accuses the Kremlin of deliberately making the food and energetic crisis, which affects billions worldwide, worse.

As for Ukraine, the document recognises that “A strong, independent Ukraine is vital for the stability of the Euro-Atlantic area.” NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, himself said that the Alliance’s support for Ukraine is “unshakeable”.

Sweden, Nato, and a stronger eastern flank

“Today, we have decided to invite Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO,” NATO leaders announced after Turkey lifted its veto on Finland and Sweden joining the day before.

Legislatures of the allied states must now all individually ratify the two countries’ accession, which may take up to a year, but that is still an extremely streamlined accession process. Once the legislation passes through the member states’ parliaments, the two Nordic countries will be covered by NATO’s Article 5 collective defence clause, putting them under the United States’ protective nuclear umbrella.

In the meantime, the allies are set to increase their troop presence in the Nordic region, holding more military exercises and naval patrols in the Baltic Sea to reassure Sweden and Finland. “We will make sure we are able to protect all allies, including Finland and Sweden,” Stoltenberg said.

Mr Stoltenber also announced that the rapid reaction forces of NATO will be boosted from 40,000 to 300,000 troops. German Minister of Defence, Christine Lambrecht, pledged 15,000 Bundeswehr soldiers, so one full division.

China

“The People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) stated ambitions and coercive policies challenge our interests, security and values,” states the document. According to NATO, China “employs a broad range of political, economic and military tools to increase its global footprint and project power, while remaining opaque about its strategy, intentions and military build-up.” The alliance also calls out Beijing on its deepening ties with Russia, and the two countries deepening strategic partnership is recognised as an attempt to “undercut the rules-based international order,” and that such actions “run counter to our values and interests.”

The document stresses that NATO is “open to constructive engagement”, but that must be based on mutual transparency.