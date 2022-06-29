Great Britain to protect Georgia against Russian cyber attacks

Great Britain is going to support Georgia in defence against cyberattacks by Russian hackers, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. The GBP 5 million aid will be slated to implement the Georgian cybersafety strategy.

“The people of Georgia live every day on the frontline of Russian aggression. Putin cannot be allowed to use Georgia’s sovereign institutions to sharpen the knife of his cyber capability.

The UK has world-leading cyber prowess and the support announced today will protect not just Georgia, but also the UK and all other free democracies threatened by Russian hostility,” Johnson said.

More than GBP 5 million in additional funding announced today will enable the Georgian National Security Council to deliver on its new cyber security strategy – identifying and repelling attacks from those seeking to undermine both Georgian and European security. The UK will also work directly with the Georgian Ministry of Defence to bolster its cyber defences and capability.

The announcement comes as Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili addresses the NATO Leaders’ Summit. Prime Minister Garibashvili and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy have both spoken at the meeting of allies in Madrid. Being NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partners, the security of both countries is integral to the security of NATO and the Euro-Atlantic as a whole.

Russia has long used Georgia as a testing ground for its cyber capability. This began in 2008 when some of the world’s first coordinated cyber attacks were used to cripple the country’s security infrastructure while Russia was carrying out its illegal annexation of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

The National Cyber Security Centre has worked closely with its Georgian counterpart since 2018, providing training and support to improve the country’s cyber capability.

In October 2019 the Government of Georgia, alongside international partners including the UK’s NCSC called out a large-scale and disruptive cyber attack that was carried out against Georgia by the GRU. The attack affected a range of Georgian web hosting providers resulting with websites being defaced, including sites belonging to the Georgian Government, courts, non-government organisations (NGOs), media, and businesses, and moreover, this also interrupted the service of several national broadcasters.