Unity, solidarity most important in NATO: Polish President

On Wednesday Poland’s President, Andrzej Duda said that the two things he wanted to see most at the NATO summit in Madrid were unity and solidarity within the Alliance.

A NATO summit started on Tuesday in Madrid and will run until Thursday. Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Andrzej Duda told journalists he hoped two principle assumptions would be fulfilled. “Firstly unity, unity and once again unity. And secondly, solidarity, because that is the most important thing within the North Atlantic Alliance,” he said.

The president went on to say that NATO standing together and acting collectively in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had been a great achievement, thanks to which Ukraine was receiving aid. “Ukraine is still enduring against the power that Russia is, at least militarily,” he stressed.

Russia the biggest threat to NATO

The head of the Polish state put emphasis on NATO’s new strategic concept, in which the “conceptual apparatus has fundamentally changed”.

“Russia has ceased to be a NATO partner, which, frankly speaking, should have happened long ago, but today it really is without a doubt the greatest threat to NATO countries, especially those on the eastern flank,” he said.

The Polish President added that Russia was a plain threat to the Baltic states and that Poland had also heard various threatening statements, which he hoped would be reflected in the summit’s decisions.

He also pointed out that Wednesday’s talks would concern strengthening security, relations with China as well as the problem of a potential food crisis caused by Russia.