HQ of US V Corps to be permanently assigned to Poland: Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden has announced that a permanent headquarters of the US Army’s V Corps will be established in Poland. His remarks were referring to the command in Poznań, western Poland, which was created two years ago.

Until now, the nature of the headquarters has not yet been defined. The permanent command will probably also involve an increase in US personnel in Poland. Ahead of the Alliance summit in Madrid Joe Biden stressed the commitment of the United States to defend every piece of NATO territory.

NATO summit

The second day of the North Atlantic Alliance Summit is currently taking place in Madrid. The morning session will be devoted to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and its consequences. Ahead of the summit, during a meeting with Felipe VI of the Kingdom of Spain, The US President stressed that unity is key in this matter.

“Today, NATO is united and as united and galvanised as, I believe, it’s ever been. And we’re ready to face the threats of Russian aggression because, quite frankly, there’s no choice,” Joe Biden stressed.

Later, Alliance members are to agree on a new strategic concept for NATO, in which Russia is no longer defined as a strategic partner, but – as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said “the greatest and direct threat to our security.”

This summit is also supposed to include decisions on increasing the number of Alliance troops on NATO’s eastern flank, as well as an almost 8-fold increase, to 300,000 troops, in the Alliance’s High Readiness Forces.