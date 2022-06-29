Permanent HQ for US Army’s V Corps to be set up in Poland says Biden

"Today I'm announcing the United States will enhance our force posture in Europe and respond to the changing security environment as well as strengthening our collective security," Biden said on Wednesday.

LAVANDEIRA JR./PAP/EPA

US President Joe Biden announced, at the Nato summit in Madrid, that the US would be strengthening its military presence in Europe adding that it would create the permanent headquarters of the US Army’s V Corps in Poland.

“Today I’m announcing the United States will enhance our force posture in Europe and respond to the changing security environment as well as strengthening our collective security,” Biden said on Wednesday.

He said the U.S. was establishing a permanent headquarters of the US Army’s V Corps in Poland, sending two additional F-35 fighter jet squadrons to the UK and would have more “air defense and other capabilities” in Germany and Italy.

“In Poland, we’re going establish a permanent headquarters, the US Fifth Army Corps, and strengthen the US-NATO interoperability across the entire eastern flank,” Biden said.

In addition, the U.S. would also be stepping up its rotational deployments of troops to the Baltic region, he pointed out.

The US president also noted that an attack on one member of Nato was an attack on all its members and that Nato would be prepared to counter threats from any direction: land, sea or air.

Later in the day, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski told PAP that the decision to place the headquarters in Poland was “evidence of the growing cooperation between Poland and the US.”

“It is extremely important that the presence of command structures are in the countries that are on the front line of a potential attack… so that they can respond directly to the threats that are most real there,” he said.

According to Jablonski, the move was “the result of many years of intense efforts of Polish diplomacy. We are constantly working to make certain that the allied presence is enlarged, because it simply strengthens our guarantees for security,” he said.