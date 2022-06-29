Poland reports 2,422 coronavirus cases, 20 deaths between June 23-29

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Poland recorded 2,422 confirmed coronavirus cases and 20 deaths between June 23 and June 29, 2022, data released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday shows.

In total, 6,014,404 cases have been confirmed and 116,424 people have died since March 4, 2020, when the first SARS-CoV-2 infection was detected in Poland, the country’s health ministry reported.

To date, Poland has already distributed 54,594,371 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 22,514,708 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 11,931,799 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.