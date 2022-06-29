Air agency, air traffic controller unions reach agreement

Oleksiak (R) said both sides reached an understanding regarding new wage regulations and changes in working conditions.
Rafał Guz/PAP
The Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PAZP) and protesting air traffic controller unions have reached agreement on wages and working conditions, PAZP CEO Anita Oleksiak told a press conference on Wednesday.
The agreement closes a several-weeks-long dispute between PAZP and air traffic controller unions, which demanded changes in salary and work-related safety regulations. Failure to resolve the issue would have created major flight cancellations in Poland from May 1.
Commenting on the agreement in a radio interview, government spokesperson Piotr Mueller said that the government will greenlight the agreement if it fulfils the expectations of both sides.
