Air agency, air traffic controller unions reach agreement

Oleksiak (R) said both sides reached an understanding regarding new wage regulations and changes in working conditions.
The Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PAZP) and protesting air traffic controller unions have reached agreement on wages and working conditions, PAZP CEO Anita Oleksiak told a press conference on Wednesday.

Oleksiak said both sides reached an understanding regarding new wage regulations and changes in working conditions.

The agreement closes a several-weeks-long dispute between PAZP and air traffic controller unions, which demanded changes in salary and work-related safety regulations. Failure to resolve the issue would have created major flight cancellations in Poland from May 1.

Commenting on the agreement in a radio interview, government spokesperson Piotr Mueller said that the government will greenlight the agreement if it fulfils the expectations of both sides.


