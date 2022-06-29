US to introduce new sanctions against Moscow, including Russian gold

The United States announced a new round of sanctions against Russia on Tuesday including a ban on new imports of gold after a consensus was reportedly reached by G7 leaders to “reduce Russia’s revenue” in the recent summit of the top seven most economically advanced countries, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The new sanctions target 70 entities, many of which are crucial to Russia’s defence, aerospace, industrial, technology, and manufacturing sectors, as well as 29 individuals, according to a statement released by the US Treasury Department.

The United States has imposed unprecedented costs on Putin to deny him the revenue he needs to fund his war against Ukraine.

Together, the G7 will announce that we will ban the import of Russian gold, a major export that rakes in tens of billions of dollars for Russia.

“We once again reaffirm our commitment to working alongside our partners and allies to impose additional severe sanctions in response to Russia’s war against Ukraine,” the US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said.

Russian gold embargo

“As announced at the G7 Summit, the United States is joined in taking action against Russian gold, the country’s biggest non-energy export, by the United Kingdom, Canada, and Japan,” the US Treasury Department’s statement said.

The gold import ban “will apply to newly mined or refined gold. It does not impact Russian-origin gold previously exported from Russia. There are no plans to extend restrictions to Russian gold purchased legitimately before the import ban was put in place,” the UK government announced in a press release on Sunday.

European Union (EU) members including Germany, France, and Italy have not made a decision, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz saying the issue must be further discussed within the bloc.

On Sunday, the European Council President Charles Michel, who attended the G7 summit, said that the EU is ready to conduct more detailed discussions on the brewing ban on Russian gold imports.

More and more sanctions

Furthermore, the US will impose visa restrictions on 500 Russian military officers and increase tariffs on over 570 groups of Russian products worth approximately USD 2.3 billion.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the UK introduced sanctions against more than 1,000 individuals and more than 100 entities.