Ghislaine Maxwell given 20 year sentence for sex trafficking

Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday for helping the sex offender and globetrotting financier Jeffrey Epstein rape teeange girls, in what a judge called a “horrific scheme” that inflicted “incalculable” harm on victims.

The 60 year old British socialite, was convicted in December of five charges, including sex trafficking a minor, for recruiting and grooming four girls to have sexual encounters with Epstein, then her boyfriend, between 1994 and 2004.

Speaking at her sentencing hearing in Manhattan federal court before learning the sentence, Maxwell called Epstein a “manipulative, cunning and controlling man” who fooled everyone in his orbit. She said she was “sorry” for the pain that his victims experienced.

“It is the greatest regret of my life that I ever met Jeffrey Epstein,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell’s month-long trial in late 2021 was widely seen as the reckoning that Epstein – who allegedly killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 at age 66 while awaiting his own sex trafficking trial – never had.

It was one of the highest-profile cases in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which encouraged women to speak out about sexual abuse, often at the hands of wealthy and powerful people.

In imposing the sentence, US Circuit Judge Alison Nathan said Maxwell did not appear to express remorse or accept responsibility.

“Maxwell directly and repeatedly and over the course of many years participated in a horrific scheme to entice, transport and traffic underage girls, some as young as 14, for sexual abuse by and with Jeffrey Epstein,” Nathan said. “The damage done to these young girls was incalculable.”

Maxwell’s lawyers had proposed she serve no more than 5-1/4 years, arguing she was being scapegoated for Epstein’s crimes. Prosecutors had last week suggested she serve between 30 and 55 years in prison, but on Tuesday said the 20-year sentence would hold Maxwell accountable for “heinous crimes against children.”

A breakthrough trial?

In often emotional and explicit testimony during the trial, Annie Farmer, a woman known as ‘Kate,’ and two other women testified that Maxwell, who was found guilty on five counts, was a central figure in their abuse by Epstein.

After Tuesday’s hearing, Farmer, now a psychologist, said, “I just hope that this sentence can be another sign that voices are coming together and saying no more. If you commit these crimes, you will be punished. If you facilitate these crimes, you will be punished, if you are a bystander that looks the other way, you will not be allowed to continue to hold a position of power.”

Maxwell had been put on suicide watch just days prior to her sentencing, which served as a reminder of her accomplice, Jeffery Epstein’s alleged suicide. Epstein died before revealing his client list but there has been pressure on the US Department of Justice to reveal it. Indeed there had been speculation the names on the list might be disclosed during Maxwell’s trial. Rather than the actual names of clients there is only the list of high profile persons that flew on Epstein’s private jet and those that visited Little St James – an island he owned, known to locals as paedophile island.