Medical University of Warsaw to train 400 Ukrainian doctors

Specialists from the Medical University of Warsaw (WUM) will train 400 Ukrainian doctors in emergency and battlefield medicine, and the treatment of multi-organ injuries in war conditions, Jarosław Kulczycki, the university’s spokesman told PAP on Tuesday.

The delegation also discussed the possibility of study visits by Ukrainian researchers and student exchanges.

Moreover, WUM and the University of Social Sciences and Humanities in Warsaw discussed the possibility of training Ukrainian psychologists in the field of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder therapy within the framework of cooperation between the universities.

“WUM to help Ukraine. Talks with a delegation from the National Medical University in Ivano-Frankivsk. Rescue training for 400 doctors in Ukraine and study visits to WUM are to take place,” the university spokesman wrote on social media.

WUM had hosted a delegation from the National Medical University in Ivano-Frankivsk, who had met with WUM’s rector as well as with the vice-dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and the director of WUM’s Medical Rescue Department.

“The talks concerned cooperation between the universities in the face of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,” Kulczycki told PAP.

“It was established that WUM specialists would train 400 Ukrainian doctors in the field of medical rescue. The courses will take place in Ukraine. In turn, five-person teams of Ukrainian emergency medical instructors will come to Poland to undergo two-week training courses. After returning to Ukraine, the instructors will pass on their knowledge to doctors and paramedics there. In addition, the purchase of equipment for first-aid training is planned and will be sent to Ukraine,” he added.