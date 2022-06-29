Turkish okay for new Nato members an important move says official

Turkey’s consent to back the accession of Sweden and Finland to Nato is an important move, a government official said on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, the first day of the ongoing Nato summit in Madrid, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said that Turkey, which had until now opposed admitting the two Scandinavian countries to the alliance, has now agreed to let them join. In return, Ankara has asked for Nato backing in its struggles with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Turkey claims is a terrorist organisation.

Sweden and Finland, until now neutral, due to security fears connected with the Russia-Ukraine war, decided to become Nato members.

“An important decision which will raise security levels not just in the Baltic region, but the entire Euroatlantic zone,” Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said, commenting on Turkey’s turnabout. He added that the Nato membership of Sweden and Finland would be “added value for Nato.”

“Our Swedish and Finnish partners will now be our allies,” Przydacz said.