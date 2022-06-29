Anti-government Peruvian protesters clash with police in Lima

Protesters clashed with the police on the streets of Lima on Tuesday during protests against Peruvian President Pedro Castillo.

Teacher and worker organisations protested accusing Castillo of not having fulfilled his election campaign promises. Teachers demanded an increase in wages and special attention for pensioners.

“Our country is in crisis right now,” teacher Fanny Huamani told Reuters. “People are dying of hunger, teachers have low wages and terrible infrastructure.”

Castillo, a leftist former school teacher and union leader, has presided over unprecedented political instability since taking office last July, cycling through four separate cabinets and surviving two impeachment attempts. With popular support on the wane and economic difficulties increasing, his future as president looks more and more uncertain.