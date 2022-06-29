LIVE: 126th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

High-rise residential building in Mykolaiv was hit presumably by a Russian missile early this morning, the city Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russia’s next moves in Donbas will depend on its ability to recoup combat power from the Sievierodonetsk forces.

⚡️Governor: 2 killed, 3 injured after Russian attack on Mykolaiv high-rise.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported early on June 29 that a high-rise in the city has been hit – presumably by a Russian missile.

Russian forces that have engaged in continuous offensive operations in Severodonetsk will also require some time to restore combat capabilities before participating in an assault on Lysychansk. The locations & strength of the Russian troops that seized Severodonetsk are unclear.

