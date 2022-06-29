Western leaders now identify with Ukrainian cause: former NATO official

Robert Pszczel, a former NATO official, was TVP World’s guest to discuss the importance of the NATO summit in Madrid and the challenges faced by the alliance.

The shelling of a shopping centre in Kremenchuk has been another shock attesting to the savagery of the Russian aggressors. TVP World asked Mr Pszczel whether it is supposed to be some kind of a warning sign to the world leaders who are assembling in Madrid for a NATO summit. In his estimate, it is a typical way for the Kremlin to communicate: committing an act of barbarity. And of course, it serves the immediate purpose of trying to force Ukraine into submission by terrorising the population and destroying infrastructure.

But what Moscow does not seem to understand is that the entire world witnesses what Russian aggressors are doing in Ukraine: and recent opinion polls conducted around the globe show a massive slide in the credibility of Russia. And perhaps most importantly: over the past four months, there is a noticeable shift visible in how western politicians approach the conflict.

Mr Pszczel also talked about NATO efforts to supply weapons to Ukraine and how countries from outside the alliance have joined in supporting Ukraine, how certain military leaders see the war in Ukraine as either a prelude to a world war or the last chance to avoid it, and the possible importance of Iran applying to join BRICS.