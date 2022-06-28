Breakthrough: Turkey agrees to support Finland, Sweden NATO bid

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto announced that Turkey has decided to clear the way for the two Nordic countries’ accession to the alliance.

“I am pleased to announce that we now have an agreement that paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join NATO,” Mr Stoltenberg told reporters on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Madrid.

“Turkey, Finland and Sweden have signed a memorandum that addresses Turkey’s concerns, including around arms exports and the fight against terrorism,” he added.

Turkey has previously announced that it will veto the accession of the two Nordic countries. Turkey was accusing Sweden and Finland of harbouring members of Kurdish oppositionists and separatists, whom Ankara, as well as many other countries, consider terrorists.