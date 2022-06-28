Scotland’s First Minister announces plans for another independence referendum

On Tuesday, June 28, Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minister, announced plans for another referendum on Scottish independence to be held in October next year, She also vowed to take legal action to ensure a vote if the British government tried to block it.

Miss Sturgeon, who leads the Scottish government and leads the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP) published a referendum bill outlining plans for the secession vote to take place on October 19, 2023.

Ms Sturgeon said she would be writing to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for permission to hold a consultative referendum. However, should Downing Street 10 try to block the referendum, the Scottish leader announced she had already set in motion plans to get the legal authority by asking the Lord Advocate, the senior Scottish Law Officer, to refer the question to the UK’s Supreme Court. And should the court find that the Scottish Parliament could not hold an independence referendum without the PM’s consent, Sturgeon said the SNP would campaign in the next UK general election on a platform of whether Scotland should be independent.

“The issue of independence cannot be suppressed. It must be resolved democratically. And that must be through a process that is above reproach and commands confidence,” Sturgeon told the Scottish lawmakers.

Pro-independence parties won a majority in the Scottish elections last year and SNP is the largest of them. Some members of the party have pressured Ms Sturgeon to hold a vote by the end of 2023.

Johnson and his ruling Conservative Party, strongly oppose the referendum, saying the issue was settled during the most recent referendum held in 2014. Back then, Scots voted against independence from the UK by a margin of 55 pct to 45 pct.