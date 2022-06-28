Bulgaria expels 70 Russian diplomatic staff over espionage concerns

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov announced on Tuesday that the country has expelled 70 Russian diplomats suspected of espionage activities.

“Our security services identified them as people connected to their [Russian] secret services and working against the interests of our homeland,” the PM told reporters. “I want to congratulate the Bulgarian services and our Ministry of Foreign Affairs for doing their job.”

⚡️Bulgaria is expelling 70 employees of the #Russian embassy from the country, including technical staff.

The Prime Minister of #Bulgaria said that Russian diplomats are being expelled on suspicion of espionage. pic.twitter.com/Rr9sFNVCm4

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 28, 2022

He also warned “anyone who works against the interests of Bulgaria,” stressing the effectiveness of the country’s services.

The move is the largest expulsion of Russian diplomats by Sofia in recent years and more than halves the size of Moscow’s diplomatic footprint in the Balkan country.

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said the decision to expel so many Russian diplomatic staff was designed to reduce the size of Moscow’s mission and was a response to what it called activities incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, official jargon for spying.

It also said Bulgaria was capping the size of Russia’s diplomatic presence at 48 and had ordered the expelled diplomats to leave the country by midnight on Sunday, July 3.

There was no immediate Russian response to the spying allegations.