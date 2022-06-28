Russia biggest threat to NATO states, warns Polish President

Russia now poses the biggest threat to NATO members, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, said on Tuesday ahead of an alliance summit in Madrid.

“In 2010 Nato’s strategic concept saw Russia as a partner. It is now high time to completely reconsider this approach,” President Duda said. “Today Russia is the biggest threat to NATO countries, most of all for those on the alliance’s eastern flank.”

The NATO leaders are expected to agree on a new strategic concept for the alliance at the Madrid summit. President Duda believes that the meeting should serve primarily to show NATO’s unity.

“What do we hope to achieve at this summit? First of all, [we should] display unity, because this is of primary importance concerning Russia’s attack on Ukraine, and everything that is taking place beyond our eastern border,” the President said.

He added that it was important for NATO to present a “tough and strong” stance towards Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, and said that in the present situation Poland expected that its allies will reinforce NATO’s eastern flank.