Warsaw bourse acquires majority stake in its Armenian counterpart

The Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) has signed an agreement to acquire a 65.03 percent share in the Armenia Securities Exchange (AMX), the Polish bourse announced in a press statement.

The total price of the AMX shares purchased by GPW is approximately PLN 9.6 mln (EUR 2 mln).

As a result of the transaction, GPW will become the majority stakeholder in AMX and will own 967 shares. The seller, the Central Bank of Armenia (CBoA), will own 372 shares, a 25.02 percent stake in the company’s share capital, and the remaining 9.95 percent, or 148 shares, will be held by AMX.

On Tuesday, a shareholders’ agreement was also signed between GPW and CBoA, concerning the participation of the parties to the agreement in AMX.

As a result of the transaction, GPW indirectly took control over the Central Depository of Armenia, the central securities depository, in which AMX currently has a 100 percent share in the share capital.