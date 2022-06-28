World News 28.06

Madrid hosts the summit of NATO leaders, Ukraine’s Constitution Day is marred by the previous day’s rocket attack on a busy shopping mall, and a botched human trafficking operation claims the lives of 50 migrants near San Antonio. This and much more are in the Tuesday edition of World News.

NATO summit in Madrid

NATO leaders flock to Madrid for a summit. TVP World’s correspondent, Aleksandra Marchewicz, reported from the Spanish capital.

Reactions to Kremenchuk rocket strike

The shelling of the shopping centre in Kremenchuk that occurred the previous day is on everybody’s lips. TVP World’s correspondent, Owidiusz Nicieja, reports from Kyiv on the updated number of casualties and how are Ukrainians reacting to the attack.

Constitution Day in Ukraine

Constitution day in Ukraine: Owidiusz Nicieja reported on how it was the holiday celebrated in a capital of a nation at war.

Deadly shelling in Kharkiv

The Kremlin denies the blame for bombing the shopping centre in Kremenchuk. Meanwhile, other Ukrainian cities are witnessing deadly rocket strikes and artillery bombardments as well. Nine people were killed in the Russian shelling on Kharkiv, while a grain warehouse was destroyed in the south of the country.

G7 summit concludes

Leaders of the world’s seven largest economies have promised to support Ukraine” for as long as it takes”, as the second day of the G7 summit in Germany comes to an end. Among others, leaders discussed further sanctions against Moscow and a unified approach towards becoming energy independent from Russia.

Owner of Azovstal sues Russia

Ukraine’s richest man, Rinat Akhmetov, is suing Russia for billions in the European Court of Human Rights, claiming that the Russian Federation has violated his property rights during the invasion of Ukraine.

50 die in botched human trafficking operation

50 migrants were found dead in the back of a tractor-trailer in Texas. The I-35 highway near where the truck was found runs through San Antonio from the Mexican border. It is a popular smuggling corridor because of the large volume of truck traffic.

Świątek scores victory at Wimbledon

This was the second day of Wimbledon and it was a particularly important time for Polish tennis player Iga Świątek, who was chosen to open up the Centre Court. And she did it in style. Świątek has scored her first victory against Croatian Jana Fett 6-0, 6-3. Klaudia Czerwińska, TVP World’s correspondent in London, was on the ground in Wimbledon.

TVP World’s guest

Robert Pszczel, a former NATO official, was TVP World’s guest to discuss the importance of the NATO summit in Madrid and the challenges faced by the alliance.