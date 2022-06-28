Hollywood star Sean Penn returns to Kyiv, meets President Zelenskyy

Hollywood actor and director Sean Penn returned to Kyiv on Tuesday, June 28, and met Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Penn was in Kyiv attending Zelenskyy’s press briefing on the first day of Russia’s invasion, February 24. He was recording footage for a documentary chronicling the crisis that turned hot before his very eyes. In the following days, Penn found himself among the throng of refugees fleeing toward the border with Poland, joining the exodus on foot.

According to Variety, Penn is producing the documentary on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for Vice Studios, a US-Canadian digital media and broadcasting company.

During their meeting on Tuesday, President Zelenskyy thanked Penn for his support for Ukraine, reported the president’s office. For his part, Penn said he was willing to visit cities and towns affected by the war.

In an interview given to CNN on March 25, Penn said that he was confident that Ukraine will ultimately win the war. “We don’t know how much horrible loss, meaningless loss, and heartbreak there will be. But we do know that the Ukrainians will prevail,” he told Anderson Cooper.

Penn is a world-famous film star who turned to film directing later in his career. He is also known for his political activism and involvement in various humanitarian causes, using his fame as leverage to help victims of Hurricane Katrina, the Haiti earthquake of 2010, and of the Pakistan floods in 2012.