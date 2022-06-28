Antisemitic can of worms spills open, otherwise known in Germany as: Art

Every five years the city of Kassel in the German state of Hesse hosts “documenta”, a contemporary art exhibit initiated in 1955. It was intended to revive modern art in Germany since the Nazis had clamped down upon it. Art was meant as means to banish the memory of the dark years of the country’s dictatorship.

Covid-19 delayed the 2020 exhibit. And now, if only Arnold Bode, the founder of the exhibit who served as its director and curator for the first 15 years, could see what kind of “art” is being displayed at “documenta fifteen”…

“For several days now Germany’s most important art exhibit, ‘antisemita fifteen’, sorry, [I obviously meant] ‘documenta fifteen’, has been underway,” wrote Sascha Lobo in his op-ed for the German Der Spiegel weekly.

The controversy was sparked by a mural authored by Taring Padi, an Indonesian art collective, titled “People’s Justice”. The mural is filled with dozens, if not hundreds of figures, a concoction of meanings deserving of Hieronymus Bosch’s depiction of Heaven, as it were – but in this case regrettably perhaps more adequately of Hell. A troop of soldiers marching over a pile of skeletons, where one of the soldiers has a face of a swine (not the only pig-faced individual too) wearing a scarf with the Star of David on it and “Mossad” written on his helmet. Elsewhere, we see a sharp-nosed individual wearing a bowler hat inscribed with SS-runes, chomping on a cigar with vampire-like teeth. All in all, much of the imagery is reminiscent of the notorious antisemitic caricatures printed in Der Stürmer, a pre-war National Socialist party propaganda rag.

Even the German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, saw himself getting caught up in this, noting at the show’s official opening that “there are limits”.

This year’s “documenta” was placed under the direction of Ruangrupa, another Indonesian art collective. So in all fairness, the mural was not authored by a German artist. It is almost impossible to imagine the level of outrage if that were to be the case. But asLobo writes in his op-ed diagnosing the German society: whether a person is conservative, liberal, educated, or left-wing “a little bit of antisemitism is okay, after all.”

The organisers issued a non-apology, where they expressed are “saddened, that details of the [mural] have been understood differently than their original purpose,” continuing that “The work has become a monument of sadness to the impossibility dialogue at this point in time.” But they nevertheless are looking toward a brighter future and “hope that this monument will be a point of departure for a new dialogue.”

Blatant antisemitism is now something that can be debated, it seems. An acceptable opinion that is on par with other worldviews, muses Lobo.

Another journalist from Der Spiegel does not mince his words either. “We are people with Nazi background”, Susanne Beyer titled her article.

“People with migratory background” is a term used to describe immigrants and their descendants living in Germany. Artist Moshtari Hilal and author Sinthujan Varatharajah have, in turn, suggested an equivalent term for the native population: “People with Nazi background”, pointing to the undeniable fact that the majority of the German population was in one way or another involved with the Nazi regime of the 1930s and 1940s. The reaction to this was huge and, predictably, a defensive one.

Erinnerungskultur (culture of remembrance) appears to be a very significant part of Germany’s post-war way of dealing with crimes perpetrated by the German people during World War Two. But as Beyer writes: “Far too many Germans still do not want to realise that it was their own parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents who have played their part in making National Socialism work the way it did.”

Germans are acutely aware of Antisemitism, writes Der Spiegel’s journalist. Yet they are extremely unwilling to admit that it also rears its ugly head in Germany.

The German Antisemitism Research and Information Centre (RIAS) has collected reports of 2,738 acts of antisemitism that took place in the country in 2021: mostly verbal violence or libel, but also 63 cases of assault, that include six examples of what it deems as “extreme violence”.

Beyer writes that comparing transgressions that the State of Israel may have committed since its establishment with those of the Nazi regime is really “a statement about ourselves. An attempt to look at the guilt of our ancestors, trying to deal with it.”

Let’s call a spade a spade: it is an attempt at diffusing guilt. The burden on the conscience of the German people is indeed massive. And in having someone else share the blame e.g. admitting the Germans orchestrated the Holocaust WHILE pointing fingers towards collaborators from other parts of Europe, be they willing or unwilling, whether the collaboration was perpetrated on the level of state institutions or by a handful of renegades, seems to ease the German conscience.

And conveniently in the best of colonialist spirit – which the modern German society and organisers of the exhibition claim to be ever so critical of – they employed Askaris recruited in the Global South to vent some steam and serve as an outlet for their latent antisemitism.