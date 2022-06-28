Pulse of Culture 28.06

In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our host Karolina Ciesielska took a closer look at the ongoing cultural festival in Poland and abroad.

One of the largest and oldest Jewish culture festivals is underway in Kraków, southern Poland. This is the third edition of the programme dedicated to the element. After earth and fire, it is time for water.

Cheops, Ramzes, and Cleopatra are icons of ancient Egypt. However, there were many other rulers on the Nile for several thousand years. There is a new exhibition dedicated to them at the Museum of European and Mediterranean Civilisations in Marseille, France.

In Madrid, Spain, the Thyssen-Bornemisza art Museum is displaying postcards and letters written by iconic painters such as Monet or Van Gogh. They are accompanied by works from the permanent collection referring to their content.

Tickets sales to the New York Broadway Museum in Times Square have just started. Those who want to pay a visit to the place should make their plans quickly as the tickets are selling really fast.

Meanwhile, in Warsaw, Poland, an exhibition of works by the most important contemporary artists from Eastern Europe has opened.