Eastern Express 28.06

Two NATO allies, Turkey and Greece, are still at loggerheads over a group of islands in the Aegean Sea, with issues such as territorial waters and continental shelf delimitation exacerbating the general enmity between the two governments.

The row between Ankara and Athens goes a long way back, but with the dispute approaching the boiling point today and accusations of “hybrid threats” being made, the current situation hardly seems conducive to a rapprochement of any kind.

To understand the origins of the conflict, one must go back to the period after WWI. Back then, the Ottoman Empire was among the countries that lost the war. In fact, Istanbul was threatened with the dismemberment of the state.

Greece, wanting to take advantage of the Ottoman Empire’s weakness, at the urging of the British, launched an armed attack on the Ionian coast and seized Izmir, among other places. The invasion was intended to conquer areas partially inhabited by the Greek population and was part of the construction of the so-called Greater Greece.

Now, Turkey has called on Greece to withdraw its armed forces from the Aegean islands.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated that Greece is strengthening its military presence on the Aegean islands, violating the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne and the 1947 Treaty of Paris. The Turkish diplomat said the islands were granted to Greece on the condition that they are demilitarised. He further warned that authorities in Ankara will challenge the status of the islands if the government in Athens does not comply.

Meanwhile, a sudden surge in refugee flows has Greek authorities concerned.

Due to this, Greece is planning to further fortify its land borders with Turkey, increasing the length of a high barrier constructed to deter illegal immigrants from entering its territory. The country began building the security barrier along its rocky border with Turkey last year, 10 years after Athens first constructed a 13-kilometer fence in the region to curb the flow of illegal immigration. During the 2015 refugee crisis, an estimated one million migrants, primarily Syrians, illegally entered the nation. Currently, an estimated one thousand migrants cross illegally every day. This is around 20 percent more than the previous year.

As it turns out, Greek law enforcement units have their methods of stopping the flow of migration.

Greek police have been confirmed to coerce asylum seekers into pushing fellow migrants back to Turkey. Six forcibly recruited men speak out about brutal illegal pushbacks involving threats, beating, and looting. A joint investigation by the Guardian and other European outlets has obtained visual evidence to corroborate the testimony of six migrants as well as documents confirming their detention and later release by Greek authorities.

Authorities in Athens say Turkey is deliberately misinterpreting treaties regarding military forces on its eastern islands. The Greek government believes it has legal grounds to defend itself against Ankara’s hostile actions. As a result, the two NATO allies remain divided by issues past and present.

