Tennis: High hopes for Świątek as Wimbledon 2022 is under way

For many tennis fans, the Wimbledon fortnight is the highlight of the tennis calendar and this year’s grand slam got under way amidst no lack of hype, expectation and controversy both on and off the court as the players will play in front of capacity crowds for the first time in three years.

Polish fans will be eagerly anticipating women’s world number one Iga Świątek’s participation, as she starts the tournament on Tuesday in supreme form. The Polish player is currently on a remarkable winning streak and fresh off the back of victory at the French Open. Given her recent punishing schedule she has opted out of competing in the pre-Wimbledon grass tournament tune-ups, so it will be interesting to see if taking a rest is a better strategy than adjusting to the grass surface.

If Świątek defeats her first round opponent, Jana Fett, she will surpass the top 21st century streak of Serena Williams, who was 35 matches unbeaten. Williams herself is a surprise wildcard entry this year, having not competed at a grand slam for a year following injury. At 40 years old there is speculation that this may be the seven-time Wimbledon winner’s swansong.

The men’s game

The so-called big four – Novak Djokovic, Rafal Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray – of the men’s game have dominated Wimbledon this century, having scooped every singles title between them since 2002. It seems likely that this year’s top two seeds, Nadal and current holder Djokovic will battle it out for the crown.

One player whose victory will not be in the reckoning is Poland’s number one, Hubert Hurkacz, after he was surprisingly eliminated in the first round by Alejandro Fokina on Monday. Hurkacz had been considered a serious dark horse following his defeat of world number one Daniil Medvedev to secure the Halle Open grass tournament less than two weeks ago.

No ranking points

Medvedev, along with Russian compatriot and world number two Alexander Zverev will not compete in South West London, making the possibility of success for the big four all the more probable. Zverev is currently injured whilst Medvedev is ineligible to play as Russian and Belarusian players are banned from competing following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The banning of Russian and Belarusian players has led to the removal of ranking points. Both the ATP and the WTA have penalised the decision and removed ranking points. The significance of the lack of ranking points is debatable as many current and ex-players have pointed out the prestige of winning Wimbledon holds greater sway than earning points.

Those fortunate enough to be competing will be playing in front of capacity crowds for the first time in three years, following the impact of pandemic regulations. As witnessed in various other spectator sports, absence makes the heart grow fonder and players will likely be performing in front of an atmosphere even more special than usual at SW19.