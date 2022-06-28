101-year-old former Nazi German guard sentenced for aiding murder

A German court sentenced a former SS guard, now at 101 years of age, to five years in prison on Tuesday for assisting in the murder of some 3,500 people at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp, bringing to an end one of the last Nazi trials in Germany.

“The accused had worked for three years as a guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp, where he had supported murders committed there by way of roles he partook in, and having been fully aware of this is thus facing punishment for aiding and abetting murder,” court’s spokesperson, Iris de Claire, commented on the matter.

Prosecutors had said that Josef S. – a member of the Nazi party’s paramilitary SS, helped send 3,518 people to their deaths at the Sachsenhausen camp, north of Berlin, by way of his role of regularly standing guard in the watchtower between 1942 and 1945.

At 101 years old– he hides his face.

Sachsenhausen primarily housed political prisoners from all across Europe, but among them Soviet prisoners of war and some Jews too. Some of those interned in Sachsenhausen were murdered using Zyklon-B the poisonous gas noted in other extermination camps where millions of Jews had been put to death during the Holocaust.

’Huge memory work done’

“There has been a huge memory work, huge work on what happened in this camp that was almost forgotten,” Lili Grumbach, granddaughter to one of Sachsenhausen’s prisoners, said. “The important thing here today was that he [Josef S.] was proven guilty,” she added.

The trial took nearly nine months since doctors revealed that the man, whose full name was not disclosed due to German trial reporting protocols, was only partially fit to stand trial, and so sessions were limited to two and a half hours a day.

Josef S., who now lives in Brandenburg state, had pleaded innocent, saying he did “absolutely nothing” and was not aware of the gruesome crimes being carried out at the camp.

“I do not know why I am here,” he commented at the close of his trial.

There’s been a spate of charges brought against former concentration camp guards in recent years – for WWII crimes against humanity. In September, a former camp secretary went on the run the day her trial was set to begin, nevertheless was caught by police hours later.

It was a 2011 court ruling that paved the way for these prosecutions, ruling that even those who contributed indirectly to wartime murders, without pulling a trigger or giving an order, could bear criminal responsibility.

Defence lawyer Stefan Waterkamp said his client would appeal Tuesday’s ruling.

“It will be a question of whether one can actually say that the general guard service without concrete participation in specific complexes of crimes is already sufficient for aiding and abetting all murders in a concentration camp during that time,” he explained.