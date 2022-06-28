Fossil-fuel vehicle ban unacceptable for Poland: Environment Min

Poland has dismissed as unacceptable a European Commission (EC) proposal to ban the sale of fossil-fuel-powered cars by 2035. Neither the auto market nor citizens were sufficiently prepared for the change, Poland’s Climate and Environment minister, Anna Moskwa said on Tuesday in Luxembourg.

She also cited the long charging times of electric vehicles, which the EC sees as a viable replacement for petrol alternatives.

“We are not ready for this today, no one is. The market is not ready to accept 2035 as the date for a sales ban on fossil fuel-powered vehicles, and we too oppose this proposal,” the environment minister said.

Not ready for change

“At the moment it is not possible to speak about any concrete dates. People will not accept this idea as long as we do not have vehicles that can travel, say, a thousand kilometres without having to stop for two hours to recharge their batteries,” she pointed out.

The Environment Minister added that the mass introduction of electric vehicles would also require adequate infrastructure and acceptable vehicle prices.

Fossil fuel car ban

On June 8 European Parliament lawmakers voted to support an effective EU ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, rejecting attempts to weaken the proposal to speed Europe’s shift to electric vehicles.

The aim is to accelerate Europe’s shift to electric vehicles and embolden carmakers to invest heavily in electrification, aided by another EU law that will require countries to install millions of vehicle chargers.

