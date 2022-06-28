Putin’s yet another military shakeup: reckless or deliberate?

Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s latest military shakeup resulted in the dismissal of the chief commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, General Aleksandr Dvornikov, as confirmed by the Conflict Intelligence Team’s (CIT) analytics.

The CIT, an independent investigative organisation of Russian origin that came to prominence in the years following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, first suggested that Dvornikov could have been dismissed in early June. The UK’s defence ministry has also suggested that the man could have been deposed, and, as the Russian counterpart has nominated new commanders of what the Kremlin calls “a special military operation”, this has now been corroborated.

One of the new commanders is Colonel General Alexander Lapin, tasked with holding the reins of the Central Group of Forces in Ukraine. Meanwhile, General Sergei Surovikin was made the head of the Southern Group of Forces during the invasion.

The appointment of Mr Lapin did not come as a surprise as he was considered reliable. However, General Surovikin’s record is not as unambiguously clear.

The ruthless Surovikin

“Until 2017, Surovikin served in the Ground Forces, fighting in the Soviet war in Afghanistan, Russia’s military intervention into the Tajikistan civil war, and then the Second Chechen War, where he was wounded in action. He has a reputation for extreme toughness: in 2004, one of his subordinates shot himself in Surovikin’s office after he had been chewed out,” Professor Mark Galeotti, an expert on Russia, wrote for the Spectator.

Following the 1991 coup against Mikhail Gorbachev, Mr Surovikin spent seven months in custody because three protesters died when he forced his way through them. This was followed by an accusation of theft. Allegedly, in 1995, he stole and sold a service sidearm. The charge, however, was later dropped.

Although his early history is somewhat tainted, he is also deemed one of the ablest officers of his generation, coming across as a problem-solver. Between 2008-2010, he spent a tour in charge of the General Staff’s Main Operations Directorate, its main planning and coordination department. Professor Galeotti stressed that the position “is often the mark of a high-flyer tipped for the top.”

In 2012, Mr Surovikin was tasked with establishing a new security unit – the Military Police.

Back to 2017 when he was put in charge of Russia’s Group of Forces in Syria. For this, he was awarded the Hero of Russia medal. On his return to Russia made commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) – an unusual choice given his lack of experience as an airman. Professor Galeotti felt “it reflected a desire to see aerospace and ground forces coordinate better. There was a sense that Surovikin could break old habits and force the air forces to think more imaginatively about the future of air warfare.”

In 2019 he returned to Syria for an unprecedented second tour, which made him, as Professor Galeotti wrote, “a man to watch, possibly even a future Chief of the General Staff.”

Although the retirement of the current incumbent General Valery Gerasimov, the longest-serving Chief of the General Staff in post-Soviet times, is looming, “Putin seems to fear the destabilising effect of reshuffles at the top of the system,” the researcher wrote, stressing that, nevertheless, the Russian leader was “certainly willing to shuffle through his generals.”

One such reshuffle has replaced Colonel-General Andrei Serdyukov, head of Russia’s airborne troops, with Colonel-General Mikhail Teplinsky, General Lapin’s former chief of staff.

A sign of hectic shifting objectives or a deliberate shift?

The opinions on the rationale behind the frequent shakeups vary. Writing for the Spectator, Professor Mark Galeotti found headlines talking of a “purge” in the Russian military’s echelons “overheated”, claiming that the reshuffles were not “a sign of dysfunction or despair, but rather an attempt to identify which officers are best suited to the unexpectedly tough fight in which Russia has become embroiled in Ukraine.”

A different opinion was voiced by Victor Andrusiv, deputy Interior Minister and adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, who felt that the dismissals signalled Putin’s dissatisfaction with the results of Russian forces in Ukraine. This evidenced “the Kremlin’s helplessness,” he said.

The frequent makeovers of the command staff, according to Mr Andrusiv cited by obozrevatel.com news website, had been taking place because of the generals’ inability to meet the expectation of Putin who had often been making alterations to the goals of Russia’s invasion.

“Putin is constantly changing the objectives and his commanders fail to keep up carrying out any tasks given by the [Russian] president,” he felt, adding that “even the capturing of Severodonetsk took place with a significant delay to what the plan had envisioned.”

He went on to express his conviction that the dismissal of General Dvornikov “has not been the last.”

“Such reshuffles will be happening regularly,” he stressed.

What the professor and the minister could agree on, however, is that the shake ups will not influence Russia’s military strategy. But this is it and the difference of opinion prevails.

“It must be understood that all of these people [Russian commanders] have been brought up in the same culture of military thinking and that they demonstrate a similar take [on military operations],” Mr Andrusiv said, adding that “changes in the command will not entail changes” on the frontline.

For his part, the professor argued that “while the overall strategy is not going to change, the tactics may.”

“Surovikin is likely to want to re-emphasise airpower, but also may well be willing to up the ante to maintain Russia’s current advance. Above all, the 55-year-old is arguably a more plausible successor to Gerasimov. He has more to prove and more to lose, and a track record of ruthlessness, even by the standards of his peers,” Professor Galeotti wrote for the Spectator.

The researcher argued that General Surovikin would likely desire to make the best of the Summer season, “drawing on his own harsh lessons from Chechnya and Syria,” adding that “the summer could get still hotter in the Donbas.”