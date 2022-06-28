Poland wants Sweden, Finland to join Nato says gov’t spokesman

Marcin Obara/PAP

The Polish government has approved protocol to the North Atlantic Treaty, paving the way for accession of Sweden and Finland to Nato, saying their membership of Nato will strengthen regional security.

The two Nordic countries have moved to ditch their traditional neutrality in favour of Nato membership owing to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“The Polish government supports Sweden’s and Finland’s bid to join Nato,” Piotr Mueller, the Polish government spokesman, said on Tuesday, adding that the council of ministers had agreed to sign the necessary protocol to the Nato Treaty.

“We believe that, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation is a security guarantee in our region, especially in the Baltic Sea, as these two countries play a very important role there,” the spokesman said.

Referring to a Nato summit which started in Madrid on Tuesday, Mueller expressed hope that it would adopt a positive decision on Sweden’s and Finland’s bid to join the alliance.

“If this is to happen, member countries have to initially give their consent,” Mueller said.

So far Turkey has objected to their bid, citing what it considers to be their lax approach toward groups Ankara considers national security threats, including the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK.