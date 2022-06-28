Heard about this? Massive lump of Gdańsk amber weighing 68kg 200g is world’s biggest

Worth an estimated PLN 140,000 (EUR 29,803) the piece was officially weighed and measured at the city's Museum of Amber to mark World Amber Day.

Adam Warżawa/PAP

A lump of amber on display in Gdansk is set to enter the biggest record books as the world’s piece of amber, after it weighed in at 68kg 200g.

The piece, which will now enter the Guinness Book of Records, was officially weighed and measured at the city’s Museum of Amber to mark World Amber Day.

The record weigh breaking-in was attended by representatives of the Gdansk authorities, amber craftsmen and representatives of the Regional Office of Measures in Gdansk and officials from the Guinness Records Office.Adam Warżawa/PAP

Waldemar Ossowski, director of the Gdansk Museum, said that a piece of amber is not just a small thing that can be found after a storm somewhere on the beach on Sobieszewo (a Polish island in the Baltic Sea – PAP), but can also weigh several dozen kilograms.

“Amber is discovered not only here, but practically on every continent. It can be 2 million years old or over 100 million,” he said.

Before Tuesday’s weigh-in the huge lump was removed from its glass cabinet and placed on a scale.

Ossowski said that it was fitting that it was weighed and measured on World Amber Day (June 28th).

“This is an important day for everyone who loves amber and we are glad that on this holiday we were able to set a new record,” said the museum’s director.

Although the record for the largest lump of amber has been established, it will still have to wait about a week for the record to be officially confirmed and entered into The Guinness Book of Records.

The piece can be seen at the Amber Museum of Gdansk, located in the city’s Grand Mill.