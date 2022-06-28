Sri Lanka stops fuel supply to non-essential services as crisis worsens

Sri Lanka has halted the sale of petrol for non-essential vehicles, amid a severe fuel shortage in the nation battling its worst economic crisis in seven decades, while schools shut in Colombo and public employees were asked to work from home.

Until July 10, only buses, trains and vehicles used for medical services and transporting food will be allowed to refuel in Sri Lanka.

Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunewardene said: “We have a problem of distributing essential services to the limited stocks of the petroleum corporation. The cabinet decided that until July 10, only essential services will function and other functions will be temporarily suspended.”

A top delegation from the US Treasury and State Departments met with Sri Lankan leaders in Colombo on Monday for talks as Sri Lanka seeks overseas assistance to find a way out of its worst economic crisis in decades.

The delegation, which is led by US deputy assistant secretary of treasury for Asia Robert Kaproth, first met with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa then held a meeting with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. According to the US embassy in Sri Lanka’s website, the delegation will meet with officials, economists, and international organisations, and will “explore the most effective ways” for the US to help Sri Lanka out of its current economic crisis.

A team from the International Monetary Fund is already in Sri Lanka for talks on a possible USD 3 billion bailout package.

Sri Lanka is wilting under its worst financial crisis in seven decades with foreign exchange reserves at record lows leaving it scrambling to pay for essential imports including fuel, food and medicine.