Indonesian president aims to be ‘dove of peace’ in Ukraine-Russia war

Following French President Emmanuel Macron’s failed attempts first to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine, then to placate Putin and lastly to encourage de-escalation of the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine, Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo plans on visiting Kyiv and then Moscow in a bid to urge Putin to agree on a ceasefire.

“War has to be stopped and global food supply chains need to be reactivated,” President Widodo, better known under the moniker of Jokowi, said just before leaving Jakarta to attend a meeting with leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) in the German Alps near Munich.

Being one of six world leaders the United Nations appointed as “champions” of a Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG), formed to address the threat of an “unprecedented wave of hunger and destitution” resulting from the war in Ukraine, Jokowi intends to urge Russia and Ukraine to rekindle peace talks. His de-escalation efforts are to focus on freeing up exports of Ukrainian grain as well as Russian food and fertilisers to global markets as a means of halting the upward curve of food and energy prices.

“It is necessary to secure a grain corridor from Ukraine and open food and fertiliser exports from Russia,” the Indonesian president said in an interview with CNBC on June 22.

For his part, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Sunday that food and fertiliser products from Russia and Ukraine needed to be “reintegrated into the global market, despite the war.”

Chairing the Group of 20 (G20) nations, Jokowi was representing the collective during the G7 meeting in Germany. On its sidelines, the official met with the G7 leaders and guests.

“I expressed my appreciation for President Macron’s efforts to make peace in Ukraine a reality. We also discussed bilateral strengthening efforts in the fields of economy, defence and strategic industries,” President Widodo tweeted.

Pertemuan bilateral dengan Presiden Prancis Emmanuel Macron di sela-sela KTT G7.

Saya menyampaikan apresiasi atas upaya Presiden Macron mewujudkan perdamaian di Ukraina. Kami juga membahas upaya penguatan bilateral di bidang ekonomi, pertahanan dan industri strategis. pic.twitter.com/KqpS91lhI6

— Joko Widodo (@jokowi) June 28, 2022

In talks with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jokowi “discussed efforts to strengthen cooperation in the food sector.” The two officials “jointly called for a peaceful resolution of the situation in Ukraine,” according to the Indonesian president’s tweet.

Pertemuan bilateral dengan Perdana Menteri India Narendra Modi di sela-sela KTT G7.

Kami membahas upaya penguatan kerja sama di bidang pangan serta bersama-sama menyerukan penyelesaian damai terkait situasi di Ukraina. pic.twitter.com/MctxxRJFk6

— Joko Widodo (@jokowi) June 28, 2022

Although the Indonesian state palace has not released the schedule of Jokowi’s visit to Moscow, Russian state media has said he will visit Moscow on Thursday.

Why not just sit together at a summit in Bali?

With the G20 summit in Bali in November approaching, time is not Jokowi’s ally, as some nations threatened to boycott the event if Putin, the leader of G20 member Russia, descends on the Indonesian island. To offset the negative atmosphere, Jakarta said it had invited Ukraine to join the summit although it is not a member of the G20.

“The first step will be to get confirmation from both leaders to come to the G20 meeting in Bali,” said Wahid Supriadi, a former diplomat and Indonesian ambassador to Russia from 2016-2020.

Having called Jokowi’s relationship with Putin “very good”, Mr Supriadi said Indonesia could even host an initial dialogue between the two countries. “It won’t be easy,” he said, “but it’s not impossible.”

All the dove roles of Jokowi

The diplomatic engagement in the Ukraine-Russia peace-seeking is not President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s only activity of this type.

A former businessman serving his second and final term as the Pacific archipelago country, a crawling Tiger of Asia as some dub it, has recently also made efforts to bring peace to Myanmar after last year’s coup.

But as Director of the Asia-Pacific Programme at Chatham House Ben Bland argued, Indonesia’s chances of finding common ground between the Russian and Ukraine leaders “were very minimal”.

Nevertheless, he deemed Indonesia, “one of the world’s biggest developing countries and a friendly partner of both Russia and Ukraine”. “Indonesia is an important voice on the global stage,” he stressed.

President Widodo’s efforts are also to be seen as part and parcel of its “independent and active” non-aligned foreign policy aimed at remaining neutral. Apart from good relations with Kyiv and Moscow, Indonesia, along with Israel and India, enjoys good relations with the US as well.

“If we want to try and get to some sort of peaceful negotiation and settlement, those are the types of countries that can help,” Derek Grossman, a senior defence analyst at the RAND Corporation, said. Still, his expectations for Jokowi to succeed in bringing Putin and Zelenskyy to talk peace were low.