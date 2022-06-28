Death toll of shopping mall air strike grows to over 16 killed, 59 wounded

The death toll of the Russian missile strike that hit a crowded shopping centre in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Monday has increased to amount to over 16 killed and 59 wounded, Ukrainian emergency services said.

More than 1,000 people were in the mall at the time of the attack, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The testimonies of the witnesses suggest that the strike caused a huge fire and sent dark smoke billowing into the sky. This was corroborated by video footage.

Russia fired rockets at the shopping mall in #Kremenchuk, Poltava region with more than a thousand civilians inside. The number of victims is impossible to imagine. Yet another war crime by russian murderers in Ukraine in this cruel war. We all have to #StopRussiaNow pic.twitter.com/eLMOkjpxmq

— Oksana Markarova (@OMarkarova) June 27, 2022

As a result of the strike, the mall was swallowed up in raging flames which transformed into thick clouds of smoke under firefighters’ attempts at reining in the element. Aerial photos showed workers combing through what was left of the building – rubble and jumble of twisted metal. As the fire had been extinguished, firefighters and soldiers came together pulling out torn pieces of metal to reveal potential survivors or bodies.

⚡️At the moment, as the result of today's shelling of a shopping center in #Kremenchuk, it is known about 16 dead and 59 injured, of which 25 people were hospitalized.

📰City Emergency Service pic.twitter.com/7MIeHZJ6Xh

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 27, 2022

“It is impossible to even imagine the number of victims … It’s useless to hope for decency and humanity from Russia,” President Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

An industrial city which housed 217,000 before the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24, Kremenchuk is located in the region of Poltava and is the site of Ukraine’s biggest oil refinery.

The Governor of the central Poltava region, Dmytro Lunin, wrote on Telegram that it was too soon to talk of a final death toll as rescuers continued to trawl through the rubble.

“It’s an act of terrorism against civilians,” he said separately, suggesting there was no military target nearby that Russia could have been aiming at.

Following rescuers calling out “200” signifying a discovery of one or more bodies in the building, paramedics rushed into the building. But reporters were later pushed away from

the scene as air raid sirens wailed again.

One hospitalised patient at a general ward, Ludmyla Mykhailets, 43, said she had been shopping at an electronics store with her husband, Mykola, when the blast had thrown her into the air.

“I flew head first and splinters hit my body. The whole place was collapsing. Then I landed on the floor and I don’t know if I was conscious or unconscious,” she said, adding she had broken her arm and split her head open.

“It was hell,” added Mykola, 45, blood seeping through a bandage wrapped around his head.