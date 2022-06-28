Business Arena 27.06

In Monday’s episode our host David Kennedy kicked off the show with our main stories which were: the EU agreeing on further sanctions on Russia – this time regarding gold trading and the implications of city growth discussed at the UN World City Forum in Katowice.

Gold, Russia’s second-largest export, is expected to be banned in the US, which means the country will not be able to participate in the world gold market. Russia makes approximately USD 19 billion per year from the sale of the metal and currently holds USD 140 billion in gold the fifth largest reserve in the world.



An official statement is to be published on Tuesday, the final day of the G7 summit in Germany.

Also on the programme:

The 11th edition of the World Urban Forum kicked off on June 26 in Katowice, southern Poland and will last until the end of the month. The conference, co-organised by the United Nations will be the first edition hosted in this part of Europe.

Other topics included:

Temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius along with fires are haunting Tunisian farmers, bringing the country’s grain output below expected levels according to Reuters.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has thrown the global economy into turmoil, sending prices for everything from food to energy soaring to record highs.

European stock markets saw a significant boost in value, reaching a two-week high on Monday following over three months of gloom. The main factor behind this increase is the easing of COVID-19 related restrictions in China which brought one of the world’s biggest economies back in the running.