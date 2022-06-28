LIVE: 125th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Russian aggressors and their Luhansk Republic allies are

advancing into Lysychansk in eastern Ukraine and street battles have erupted. Meanwhile, emergency crews searched for survivors

in the rubble of a mall in central Ukraine that was pounded by

Russian missiles, killing at least 16 and wounding 59.

07:15 CEST



⚡️At the moment, as the result of today's shelling of a shopping center in #Kremenchuk, it is known about 16 dead and 59 injured, of which 25 people were hospitalized.

📰City Emergency Service pic.twitter.com/7MIeHZJ6Xh

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 27, 2022