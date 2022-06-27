At least 13 killed, many wounded in Russian airstrike on Ukrainian shopping mall

A Russian missile strike hit a crowded shopping centre in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Monday, killing at least 13 people and wounding 50, senior Ukrainian officials reported.

Footage circulated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed a huge blaze raging in a sprawling building and dark smoke billowing into the sky as onlookers stood outside.

⚡️ Zelensky: 'Russia strikes shopping center in Kremenchuk, while over thousand people inside.'

“The mall is on fire, firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire, the number of victims is impossible to imagine," said President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The President said more than 1,000 people were in the shopping centre at the time of the attack. He gave no details of casualties but said that the number of victims is “impossible to imagine.”

⚡️We are alive: video of people trying to escape from a shopping mall in #Kremenchuk pic.twitter.com/YOk9LKUnCz

A rescue operation was underway and nine of the wounded were in a serious condition, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office, said.

“It is pointless to hope for decency and humanity from Russia,” Mr Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Kremenchuk, an industrial city of 217,000 before Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, lies on the Dnipro river in the region of Poltava and is the site of the country’s biggest oil refinery.

Never heard of Kremenchuk before today. It is in the geographic center of Ukraine, over a hundred miles from any front line. (Yellow circle denoting a Russian missile strike on a shopping center) pic.twitter.com/9vQP9zSrlW

There was no immediate comment from Russia.