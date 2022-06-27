Polish National Security Bureau meets prior to the NATO summit in Madrid

Polish President Andrzej Duda took part in the meeting of the National Security Bureau (BBN) to confer with representatives of the cabinet and military officials ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in Madrid, in which he will participate.

Following the meeting, the head of the BBN, Paweł Soloch, told the press that the President wanted to ask for the opinion of the ministers and the top military brass regarding a number of the matters that will be discussed at the summit. The major part of the agenda will be devoted to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, assessing the efforts undertaken by NATO so far, and what steps should the alliance take next.

Earlier on Monday, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO’s Secretary-General, announced that the Madrid summit will include on its agenda the reinforcement of the alliance’s advance combat groups on NATO’s eastern flank to the level of a brigade. As Mr Soloch stressed, President Duda has touched on the subject numerous times during his earlier meetings with fellow NATO leaders. He also said that Poland is particularly interested in the US sending more of its troops to the eastern flank.

Mr Soloch also spoke of the importance of a new strategy for NATO. “We do expect, that Russia will be unambiguously identified as an aggressor, as a state that threatens the security [of NATO] in the highest degree, and of course [we expect] recommendations, conclusions for the military organisation of NATO to build up defensive and deterrence capabilities against Russia, which […] is at the moment the main threat to NATO states.”

The accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO was also discussed at the BBN meeting. Turkey, already a member, is blocking the accession of the two Nordic countries. But as Mr Soloch said: “It is obvious that it is in the interest not only of the countries of our region […] but in the interest of the entire continent for Sweden and Finland to join NATO.” As he explained, the expansion of the alliance by these two states “reinforces our deterrence potential and capability.”