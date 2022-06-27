‘Finally we are getting heavy weapons’: Ukrainian MP for TVP World

Yevheniya Kravchuk from Ukraine’s liberal and pro-western Servant of the People Party, in an interview with TVP World expressed her satisfaction from the help that her war-torn homeland has been receiving in recent days from the West.

She also appreciated the G7 stance towards the war and the organisation leaders’ promise to “unconditionally support Ukraine as long as it is needed” as well as provide the country with financial aid.

She also commented on a Russian missile strike that hit a crowded shopping centre in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Monday.

“Russia decided it can bomb any city and any object,” she stressed, pointing out the barbarity of the aggressor.