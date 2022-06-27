“For as long as it takes”: G7 leaders pledge to stand with Ukraine

Leaders of the G7, a grouping of the world’s largest economies, have pledged on Monday to stand with Ukraine “for as long as it takes” in introducing further sanctions against Russia and backing security commitments for Kyiv in a post-war settlement.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has caused a massive economic fallout on a global scale, seeing soaring energy and food prices, dominates the summit of leaders of Germany, the United States, France, Italy, Canada, Japan, and the UK.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, addressed the G7 leaders via a video link – which was not broadcast to the public. A European official told Reuters that Mr Zelenskyy had asked for anti-aircraft defence systems, further sanctions on Russia, and more security guarantees. He also made clear he wanted Russia’s war in Ukraine to come to a conclusion by the end of the year, before the winter sets in.

Following the address, the G7 leaders issued a statement, in which they pledged to “continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support and stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.” They also promised to continue co-ordinating efforts seeking to meet Ukraine’s urgent military needs, and are ready to work with other countries and institutions interested in sustained security commitments.

The G7 stressed how any future peace settlement should be left to Ukraine and be free from external pressures or influence. They also mentioned they are ready to support an international reconstruction plan that would be drawn up and implemented by Ukraine, in co-ordination with its partners.

As for Russia, the G7 leaders said they are committed to ratcheting up the economic pressure on Russia and depriving it “of the economic means to persist in its war of aggression against Ukraine”, and moreover imposing sanctions targeted at individuals responsible for war crimes, exercising “illegitimate authority” in Ukraine, or in various ways aiding and abetting Russian efforts, which they also noted had increased global food insecurity.