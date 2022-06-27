World News 27.06

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting global economic fallout dominated the agenda at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Germany. Meanwhile, leaders of the NATO alliance will be deliberating their collective response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the upcoming summit in Madrid.

G7 summit

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting global economic fallout dominated the agenda at the Group of Seven summit in Germany. World leaders also used the opportunity to discuss other projects and areas of interest.

Ahead of the NATO summit

Leaders of the NATO alliance will be deliberating their collective response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the upcoming summit in Madrid. The Russian aggression has caused massive political, economic and security-related uncertainty across Europe and the world.

War enters its 5th month

Civilian facilities in Kyiv are shelled indiscriminately while President Zelenskyy remotely participated in talks with G7 leaders in Germany. Observers suggest that Vladimir Putin is using the occasion to send a message to the organisation from which Russia was expelled in 2014.

4 months of help

Despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, increasing numbers of refugees are returning to what is left of their homes. However, Poland, which was the primary destination for most of the displaced, continues to support those who choose to remain in the country.

Russia in debt?

For the first time in a century, Russia has defaulted on its foreign sovereign bonds, the result of ever-tougher Western sanctions that have cut off payment lines to creditors abroad.

For Our Freedom and Yours exhibition

Russian military equipment captured by the Ukrainian army has been on display in Warsaw.

Ukrainian officials stressed that the Polish capital was the first choice for the exhibition because of the unique bond between the two countries.

Wimbledon begins

One of the most prestigious tennis competitions in the world at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, began today. Thousands of fans from around the world flocked to England to observe the biggest tennis stars competing for the title. Despite the controversy surrounding the ban on Russian and Belarusian players, Wimbledon still garners the attention of millions of fans around the world.